Overland woman charged with several felonies after police say she robbed bank, assaulted shoppers

OVERLAND — An Overland woman faces five felony charges after police say she robbed a bank inside a grocery store, then assaulted and tried to rob customers outside the store.

Nikita Lashay Young, 32, was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of second-degree attempted robbery, one count of third-degree assault, and one count of attempted stealing of a motor vehicle.

Police say Young on Monday approached the teller at the U.S. Bank inside the Schnucks market at Overland Plaza and handed the employee a note that read, "Give me money or die!" Young also kept one hand inside her sweatshirt to imply she had a weapon, police say.

The teller sounded a silent alarm as Young left with money.

Outside the store, police say Young demanded a woman's phone and car keys. When the woman refused, police say Young pushed the woman and her 3-year-old daughter to the ground, threatened to shoot them, and choked the mother.

After bystanders intervened, police say Young demanded another woman turn over her car keys, then told a man to get out of his car or she would shoot him. None of the robberies outside the store were successful.

Police arrested Young on the scene.

