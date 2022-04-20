Overland woman fatally struck by pickup truck in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An Overland woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck as she walked across an intersection in St. Louis late Tuesday night, police said.
Bridgette Martin, 52, was hit about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday at North Tucker Boulevard and O'Fallon Street. She died at a hospital.
Martin was crossing from east to west diagonally across the intersection when she was hit by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The man was driving north on North Tucker and had the green light, police said.
After hitting the woman, police said, the 55-year-old driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with officers.
Martin lived in the 2400 block of Woodson Road in Overland.