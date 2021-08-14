Overnight disturbance at City Justice Center is third in one month

Updated at 1:40 p.m. Saturday with more information.

ST. LOUIS — A fight broke out early Saturday at St. Louis' City Justice Center, according to a statement from Mayor Tishaura Jones' office.

The disturbance marks the third in a month and the seventh in about eight months at the beleaguered jail, as detainees have protested living conditions and COVID-19 restrictions that slowed the city's judicial process.

Saturday's fight began around 12:30 a.m. in a fourth-floor section of the jail that Jones' office called a "secure recreation area." Detainees were there for scheduled recreation time, said city spokesperson Nick Dunne, when about a dozen inmates attacked four other inmates.

Officers used chemical spray to regain control, according to the city's statement.

Victims of the attack were taken to a hospital. St. Louis police and sheriff's officers reviewed footage of the incident and helped transport detainees who participated in the attack to a building on the campus of the city's Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse.