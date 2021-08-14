Overnight disturbance at City Justice Center is third in one month

Updated at 1:40 p.m. Saturday with more information.
ST. LOUIS — A fight broke out early Saturday at St. Louis' City Justice Center, according to a statement from Mayor Tishaura Jones' office.
The disturbance marks the third in a month and the seventh in about eight months at the beleaguered jail, as detainees have protested living conditions and COVID-19 restrictions that slowed the city's judicial process.
Saturday's fight began around 12:30 a.m. in a fourth-floor section of the jail that Jones' office called a "secure recreation area." Detainees were there for scheduled recreation time, said city spokesperson Nick Dunne, when about a dozen inmates attacked four other inmates.
Officers used chemical spray to regain control, according to the city's statement.
Victims of the attack were taken to a hospital. St. Louis police and sheriff's officers reviewed footage of the incident and helped transport detainees who participated in the attack to a building on the campus of the city's Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse.
Earlier this month about 120 detainees were temporarily moved back to the workhouse after inmates jimmied locks to escape from their cells in the City Justice Center. Officials said moving some detainees to the facility, which was emptied earlier this year, would help the city more quickly repair long-broken locks at the City Justice Center.
Dunne said Saturday about 80 detainees remain at the workhouse campus.
No officers were injured in Saturday's incident, said St. Louis police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling.
Transfer of detainees will be temporary to allow the city to more quickly fix faulty locks and technology, a spokesman for Mayor Jones' office said.