Overnight fire in East St. Louis kills five children

EAST ST. LOUIS — Five children under the age of 10 died from injuries in a fire overnight after being left alone in a second-floor apartment building in East St. Louis.

The fire was reported about 3 a.m. Friday at an apartment building at State and 29th streets.

The children ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old and were from the same family, according to a report from KTVI.

Authorities have not released the names of the children.

Fire officials said no adults were in that apartment unit when the fire started. The mother of the children had left the building to run an errand and returned home to find the fire, authorities said.

The cause is under investigation by local authorities and the state fire marshal's office. It wasn't immediately clear if the home had smoke detectors.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.