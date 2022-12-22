Owner of shuttered Reign Restaurant hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office

ST. LOUIS — The owner of the shuttered Reign Restaurant, which owes at least $728,000 in unpaid rent and damages from its former building on Washington Avenue, is now working in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.

Dana Kelly was hired in August as an administrative assistant making $50,000, a spokeswoman for the office confirmed Thursday.

Kelly, who briefly ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor, first drew public attention for her nightspot in August 2020 for flouting pandemic rules. Roughly a year later, four people were shot near the venue in a two-week period. City officials later called Reign a "threat to public safety" and eventually ordered the nightspot to leave the building.

Reign's landlord filed two suits: one accusing Reign of not paying rent, and the other accusing the restaurant and Kelly of not paying the lease by leaving countless fixtures and and appliances damaged, destroyed or simply torn out and taken. Judges later ruled in favor of the landlord for a combined $728,000.

In August, Kelly began working at Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's Office. A spokeswoman called Kelly a "skilled member of the circuit attorney's team."

"Her employment with the CAO is based upon her skills and qualifications," the statement said. "Ms. Kelly deserves an opportunity to earn a living and support her family."