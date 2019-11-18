ST. LOUIS — The owner of a mental health clinic in St. Louis pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge of making a false claim to Medicaid and admitted billing for therapy provided to a patient who'd already died.
Naim Muhammad, 56, of St. Charles, was president of Community Behavioral Health at the time, but had no psychiatric training or license, prosecutors said.
Muhammed billed Missouri's Medicaid program for mental health therapy services provided on June 21, 2017 to a patient, identified only as "W.W.," after that patient had died. Muhammed also falsely claiming that a licensed provider with the initials D.P. had provided therapy, prosecutors said. He also repeatedly billed Medicaid for other therapy purportedly provided to W.W. after that patient died.
Muhammad is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 28, could face up to five years in prison, prosecutors said.