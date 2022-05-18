Owner of Webster Groves painting company gets probation for dodging taxes

ST. LOUIS — The owner of a Webster Groves painting company on Wednesday was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a fine for filing false tax returns, underreporting his income and failing to pay more than $200,000 in taxes.

Mark Pirozzi, 51, owner of Pirozzi Painting LLC, admitted in February to concealing income from the IRS by depositing only portions of his business income in his business checking account.

Pirozzi's plea agreement said he falsely reported taxable business income of more than $83,000 from 2015 to 2017. He late amended his returns after learning of the IRS' investigation by reporting more than $200,000 more in additional income. The government's total losses exceeded $229,000.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig sentenced Pirozzi to three years' probation, ordered him to pay a $55,000 fine and complete 120 hours of community service. He has already paid $200,000 in back taxes.

He apologized in court Wednesday, saying his actions hurt his own family, his reputation and his business.

"I made some terrible choices that I will have to live with for the rest of my life," he said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.