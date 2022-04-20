Owner of Wildwood bar says relative killed in apparent murder-suicide on parking lot

UPDATED at 8:30 a.m. with owner interview, information on prior calls for service at the bar

The owner of a Wildwood bar where two men died in an apparent murder-suicide late Tuesday night said one of the victims was a first-timer to the bar who is a relative.

Cheryl Quick said her husband's cousin was shot to death on the parking lot of Larry's Tavern, 16833 Manchester Road.

After shooting the cousin, the killer then shot himself in what police said was an apparent murder-suicide about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect was no regular. He had only appeared at Larry's Tavern once before, on Friday, a bartender told Quick. The man had been no trouble on the previous visit, she said.

Police have not released the names of the men who died.

Sgt. Tracy Panus of St. Louis County police said the men got into a fight on the parking lot. One man shot the other, then himself, Panus said. They both died there.

The tavern, a small building wrapped in red vinyl, is in the Grover neighborhood of Wildwood on two-lane Manchester and east of Highway 109.

Quick said she has watched business security video footage from inside and outside the bar.

"I've watched it over and over," Quick said Wednesday morning, "and there was no altercation" in the bar. "We have no clue what happened."

"They acted like best friends, even though they'd only known each other two hours," she said.

The man, later identified as the killer, walked to his car on the parking lot and was fiddling around with the hoodie on his jacket, she said. Then, the cousin of Quick's husband left the bar and was shot in less than a minute, she said.

Quick said of the relative who died, "It was his first time there."

Quick identified both men by name to a reporter, and said the relative was probably close to 40 years old. Police said they won't be releasing names until later in the day Wednesday after relatives are notified.

Police have been called to the tavern four times this year. The "calls for service" were for intoxicated people, sick cases and disturbances, Panus told the Post-Dispatch.

The last homicide in Wildwood was on Feb. 24, 2021, in the 1100 block of Eagle Creek Road. In that case, a 17-year-old boy named Willie Hall from St. Louis was shot to death and another teenager was wounded at a home in Wildwood. Police said the two teens forced their way into the house, and the shooting was ruled justifiable. There were no homicides in 2020 in Wildwood.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's shootings is asked to call police at 636-529-8210.

