Pacific man gets probation after admitting ramming car into Eureka bar, injuring three people

CLAYTON — A Pacific man was sentenced to probation Tuesday after admitting to driving while intoxicated and ramming his Kia Soul into a Eureka bar last year and injuring three people.

Christopher J. Zotta, 27, pleaded guilty to felony counts of DWI-causing serious injury and leaving the scene of an injury crash. Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker gave Zotta five years of probation while suspending a seven-year sentence for the first count and a four-year term for the second count.

Zotta was also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution to the most seriously injured victim.

On the evening of March 27, 2019, Zotta slammed his Kia into Poor Richard's Restaurant on Hilltop Village Center Drive and drove off, authorities said. Three patrons were injured, one of them seriously.

Zotta's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit of .08 percent when police tested him at the police station after the crash, authorities said.