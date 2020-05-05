Pacific man killed in fiery crash in Eureka; officer hurt trying to rescue him

EUREKA — A man from Pacific was killed in a fiery head-on crash Monday morning, and a police officer was hurt trying to pull him from the burning wreckage, authorities said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the driver who died as Joshua J. Townsend, 32.

Townsend's car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on Old Highway 66, and the gas tank of one of the vehicles exploded in the crash, authorities said. Townsend was trapped inside his car, police said.

Eureka Police Officer Mark Tinkham suffered minor injuries as he tried to extinguish the flames and free Townsend.

The crash happened about 7:20 a.m. Monday. The Highway Patrol said Townsend was driving west on Old Highway 66 when his car crossed the center line near Fox Creek Lane. Police said his car, a 1999 Lexus ES 300, hit an oncoming tractor-trailer, a 2019 Kensworth T880.

Townsend, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old man from Ballwin, was also wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

Eureka police said both vehicles caught fire in the collision. Firefighters with the Eureka Fire Protection District rushed to the crash site, in the 18700 block of Old Highway 66. After Officer Tinkham was hurt in his rescue attempts, he was taken to a hospital. Police said he was treated for minor injuries and released.

