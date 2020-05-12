You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pacific man killed in head-on crash in Franklin County
0 comments

Pacific man killed in head-on crash in Franklin County

Full access: $3 for 3 months.

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A driver trying to pass another vehicle on a two-lane Franklin County highway was killed Monday morning when he collided with an oncoming car, authorities said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Timothy C. Griffin, 63, of Pacific. 

The driver he hit was seriously injured, police said.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. Monday on Highway O, north of Phelan Road.

Ford was driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta west on the highway. He tried to pass another car and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with an eastbound car, the patrol said.

Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The eastbound car, a 2002 Pontiac Firebird, was driven by Nathaniel C. Morche, 31, of Catawissa, Missouri. The patrol said he was seriously injured.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports