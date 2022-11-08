Pacific man killed in in south St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from Pacific was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in south St. Louis County.

Police identified the victim as David Coco, 72, of the 18500 block of South Fox Creek Lane in Pacific. Coco was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit while making a turn.

The crash happened before 12:30 p.m. Monday at Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive.

Police said a woman who was driving a GMC Sierra north on Telegraph Road tried to turn west onto Camborne Drive. A Ford F-250 heading south on Telegraph Road hit the Sierra.

The woman in the Sierra and 3-year-old child riding with her were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Coco, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to a hospital where he died.

A man whose truck hit the Sierra was uninjured, police said.