Pacific man killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from Pacific, Missouri, was fatally injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash in west St. Louis County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 80-year-old Delmer A. Walton. The patrol said the crash was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday at 18777 Historic Route 66, in the Pacific area.

A 2011 International DuraStar truck was traveling in a westbound lane of the road, and Walton was driving west on the shoulder. The truck made a right turn into a parking lot, and Walton's 2002 Dodge van hit the side of the truck.

Walton was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been wearing a seat belt, police said.