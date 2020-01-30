Pacific prison inmate dies at hospital days after he was found unresponsive in cell

PACIFIC — A Louisiana man serving time in a state prison here died Monday, days after he was found unresponsive in his cell, prison officials said Thursday.

Michael D. Elmer, 33, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at a hospital in St. Louis after he was found unresponsive in his cell early Jan. 24 at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The prison announced Elmer's death Thursday but did not release the circumstances or cause of death. An autopsy is pending.

Prison staff making routine checks on inmates found Elmer unresponsive about 6:15 a.m. Friday, said Karen Pojmann, communications director of the department of corrections, told the Post-Dispatch. Elmer did not have any apparent wounds or injuries when he was found, she said.

Medical staff treated Elmer while he was transported to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, where he was pronounced dead Monday, Pojmann said.

Elmer was originally from Louisiana and was not known to have family residing in Missouri, Pojmann said.