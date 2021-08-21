Pacific woman charged in attempted robbery that left two men dead

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Prosecutors charged a Pacific woman with second-degree murder in connection with the Friday shooting death of two men near Sullivan.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Marie E. Pursley, 23, and the two men who were killed planned to steal drugs and money from a residence in the 3300 block of Lollar Branch Road, just off Interstate 44 about halfway between Sullivan and St. Clair.

Pursley dropped off the two men, who were armed, a few hundred yards away from the home. She went in and began using narcotics with the homeowner, police said.

The two men then entered the residence and confronted the homeowner with guns. Another man was in the residence, who grabbed his own gun and ordered the two men to drop their weapons. Shots were fired and the two men who entered the home, who were 23 and 24, were killed in the confrontation.

Police have not identified the shooting victims. They earlier said a person of interest had fled the scene because of outstanding warrants.

Pursley, who court records say lives on Tower View Drive in Pacific, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery. Her bond was set at $250,000 cash.

In 2019, Pursley was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of third-degree domestic assault, according to court records.