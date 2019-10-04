JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman from Pacific was fatally injured Thursday morning when she pulled into the path of a pickup on Highway O, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Tamara N. Fink, 32, died at the scene.
The crash was at 6:20 a.m. Thursday at 365 Highway O in Pacific. The Highway Patrol said Fink was driving a 2015 Hyundai Accent. As she turned left out of a driveway, she pulled into the path of a southbound 1993 Ford Ranger, the patrol said.
The driver of the Ranger applied his brakes, and the pickup slid into the left side of Fink's car. The pickup driver, a 48-year-old man from Arnold, was uninjured, police said. He and Fink were both wearing seat belts.