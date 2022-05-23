Package deemed safe, so MetroLink resumes near Union Station

ST. LOUIS — MetroLink was shut down for about an hour Monday morning near Union Station while police examined a suspicious package.
About 7 a.m., someone spotted a small package, and police were alerted to a "supposed hazardous/explosive device" along 18th Street. Police found nothing dangerous and reopened the area shortly after 8 a.m.
For that hour, MetroLink was halted at the Union Station stop, and passengers were put on a bus between the Grand and Civic Center stations.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today