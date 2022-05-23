 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Package deemed safe, so MetroLink resumes near Union Station

ST. LOUIS — MetroLink was shut down for about an hour Monday morning near Union Station while police examined a suspicious package.

About 7 a.m., someone spotted a small package, and police were alerted to a "supposed hazardous/explosive device" along 18th Street. Police found nothing dangerous and reopened the area shortly after 8 a.m.

For that hour, MetroLink was halted at the Union Station stop, and passengers were put on a bus between the Grand and Civic Center stations.

