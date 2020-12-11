Page appoints attorney Richard Banks to the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners

CLAYTON — County Executive Sam Page on Friday appointed personal-injury attorney Richard E. Banks, of Pasadena Hills, to the Board of Police Commissioners to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Dr. LJ Punch.

Because there is a vacancy on the board, Banks can serve until the St. Louis County Council votes on his confirmation. There is no date yet scheduled for a council hearing. Three years remain on Punch’s unexpired term.

A news release from Page said Banks has received awards and honors for his work in the courtroom and in the community from groups including the Missouri Bar, the National Bar Association, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri and others.

Page said Banks was recommended by a diverse group of community leaders.

“He is committed to serving on the Police Board as we work to build upon the relationships between law enforcement and the community and to ensure that our department is representative of those it serves.”

Banks grew up in the city of St. Louis. He serves on the Missouri Supreme Court Advisory Committee, which oversees the disciplinary process for all Missouri lawyers. He also serves on the boards of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Fontbonne University. He is a past Regional Director of the National Bar Association. Banks is a graduate of Howard University and received his law degree from Texas Southern University.​

