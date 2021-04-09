 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Page names UMSL criminology professor to county jail board
0 comments

Page names UMSL criminology professor to county jail board

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — Beth Huebner, a criminology professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, was named Friday by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to a county board reactivated to help overhaul the county’s troubled jail.

Huebner would replace Mary Zabawa Taylor, who resigned this week from the Justice Services Advisory Board out of frustration with what she said was a lack of transparency and communication from Page’s office and county attorneys.

The appointment requires County Council approval.

Beth Huebner

Beth Huebner

Huebner, Page said, “brings the experience, the integrity and a collaborative spirit into the important, often complicated, conversations that have helped us improve the Justice Center.”

Taylor was among six people appointed to the board in 2019 when Page revived the long-dormant panel after a series of inmate deaths. She has been a volunteer in the jail’s criminal justice ministry and a former director of patient safety at Washington University School of Medicine.

Huebner already has been working with the county as principal investigator for a program aimed at reducing the county’s jail population.

The program is funded by a $2.25 million grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: St. louis elects a new mayor, but old problems remain

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports