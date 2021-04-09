Page names UMSL criminology professor to county jail board

CLAYTON — Beth Huebner, a criminology professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, was named Friday by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to a county board reactivated to help overhaul the county’s troubled jail.

Huebner would replace Mary Zabawa Taylor, who resigned this week from the Justice Services Advisory Board out of frustration with what she said was a lack of transparency and communication from Page’s office and county attorneys.

The appointment requires County Council approval.

Huebner, Page said, “brings the experience, the integrity and a collaborative spirit into the important, often complicated, conversations that have helped us improve the Justice Center.”

Taylor was among six people appointed to the board in 2019 when Page revived the long-dormant panel after a series of inmate deaths. She has been a volunteer in the jail’s criminal justice ministry and a former director of patient safety at Washington University School of Medicine.