Page opponent challenges St. Louis County executive election results

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Paul Berry III, who lost in his bid to unseat St. Louis County Executive Sam Page last month, has sued to overturn the results of the election.

Berry's lawsuit, filed Dec. 16 in St. Louis County Circuit Court, says the Board of Election commissioners "illegally" consolidated and reduced polling places and failed to ensure the privacy of voters at those locations. It also says the board failed to properly report how regular and absentee votes were cast.

The "irregularities ... are of sufficient magnitude to cast doubt on the validity" of the results, the suit contends. Berry is representing himself in the litigation.

A Page spokesman declined to comment on the suit Monday.

Page, a Democrat, won 58.3% of the vote to Republican Berry's 36.5%, or by more than 115,000 votes. Two other candidates won less than 17,000 votes.

