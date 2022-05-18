Pagedale double shooting being investigated by Major Case Squad

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One man was found dead on Wednesday in Pagedale, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said.

Police were called to 7812 Page Avenue for reports of shots fired around 3 p.m. They found a woman outside who had been wounded, and later found a man fatally shot in the area, the Major Case Squad said.

The woman had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities were waiting to release identification of the man until family members had been notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Major Case Squad at (314) 726-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).