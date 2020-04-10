Pagedale man charged in shooting death of another man outside liquor store

PAGEDALE — A 23-year-old Pagedale man was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man outside a liquor store a day earlier, police said.

Christopher Williams, of the 1300 block of Gregan Place, also is charged with one count of armed criminal action. He was being held Friday on a $50,000 cash bond.

The man who was killed, 40-year-old Micah Smith, walked up to a vehicle Thursday outside the PX Liquor Store at 7016 Page Avenue in Pagedale, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Williams was inside the vehicle and Smith began firing at him, authorities said. Surveillance video showed Williams, who apparently was not struck, pursue Smith as the older man fled. Williams fired multiple shots at Smith and one struck Smith in the back of the head, the probable cause statement said. He died at the scene.

Smith lived in the 8800 block of Torii Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County.

It wasn't clear Friday if Williams has an attorney to speak on his behalf.