PAGEDALE — A man was killed in a double shooting in Pagedale Sunday morning, police reported.

About 4:45 a.m., Pagedale police found two men outside a home in the 1400 block of Nixon while responding to a call for shots fired.

Keith Solomon, 45, of Pagedale died at the scene, according to police. The other man was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The Major Case Squad is investigating the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-347-8477 or 314-345-0794 and remain anonymous. 

