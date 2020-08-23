Pagedale man shot, killed in Old North neighborhood in St. Louis early Sunday

ST. LOUIS — A man from Pagedale was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Old North neighborhood in St. Louis, police said.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. at Benton Street and Blair Avenue. The man was found inside a vehicle, shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

He was identified Sunday as James McGregory, 43, of the 1600 block of Purdue Avenue.

No more information was immediately available.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Updated at 1:34 p.m. with victim's name

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.