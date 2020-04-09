Pagedale Police say they found man dead in street

PAGEDALE — Multiple police departments are investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound Thursday.

Pagedale Police say they found the man in the 7000 block of Page Avenue at 2:39 p.m.

The man, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation is now being handled by St. Louis County Police.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 636-529-8210 to speak to an investigator.

To anonymously tip police for potential reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS (8477).

