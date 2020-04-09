You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pagedale Police say they found man dead in street
0 comments

Pagedale Police say they found man dead in street

Subscribe today: $3/3 months

PAGEDALE — Multiple police departments are investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound Thursday. 

Pagedale Police say they found the man in the 7000 block of Page Avenue at 2:39 p.m.

The man, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation is now being handled by St. Louis County Police. 

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 636-529-8210 to speak to an investigator. 

To anonymously tip police for potential reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS (8477).

Crime scene tape
shutterstock.com
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports