Painter shoots intruder at Richmond Heights restaurant

"He threw his body into it three different times before he got inside," Zimmermann said.

One of the painters called 911 and was on the phone with a dispatcher as the other painter, a 45-year-old man with a gun, yelled at the man to leave. The intruder then charged at the painter who was yelling, police said.

The painter with the gun fired one shot.

"When (the suspect) charged at him he thought he would lose his gun, so he fired one shot," Zimmermann said.

The wounded man was conscious when police arrived, but he was rushed to the hospital for surgery and detectives haven't been able to interview him.

"We're not sure why he was trying to get into the restaurant," Zimmermann said.

Richmond Heights police said they haven't encountered the suspect for any crimes before. Zimmermann said he had run-ins with law enforcement in Arnold, but he didn't know specifics.

Police plan to book the suspect on suspicion of assault and burglary.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.