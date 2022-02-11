Pair arrested in shooting death of Wellston man

Authorities in St. Louis County have arrested two men on suspicion of killing 19-year-old Kylen Dalton of Wellston.

Detectives turned the case over to prosecutors to consider charges against the suspects, who are 20 and 23 years old, said St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus.

Dalton was killed early Thursday at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Norstead Walk, in the village of Norwood Court. He was shot about 1:45 a.m. and died at the scene.

Norstead Walk is just south of Interstate 70 and west of Lucas and Hunt Road.

Dalton lived in the 1500 block of Oak Grove Avenue in Wellston. A St. Charles woman who works with Dalton's mother has set up a fund to raise money for his funeral.

Panus said Dalton was killed in an altercation over a personal feud. She did not elaborate.

