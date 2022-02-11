 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pair arrested in shooting death of Wellston man

Authorities in St. Louis County have arrested two men on suspicion of killing 19-year-old Kylen Dalton of Wellston.

Detectives turned the case over to prosecutors to consider charges against the suspects, who are 20 and 23 years old, said St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus.

Dalton was killed early Thursday at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Norstead Walk, in the village of Norwood Court. He was shot about 1:45 a.m. and died at the scene.

Norstead Walk is just south of Interstate 70 and west of Lucas and Hunt Road.

Dalton lived in the 1500 block of Oak Grove Avenue in Wellston. A St. Charles woman who works with Dalton's mother has set up a fund to raise money for his funeral. 

People are also reading…

Panus said Dalton was killed in an altercation over a personal feud. She did not elaborate.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
Handcuffs
123rf.com
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News