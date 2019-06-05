ST. LOUIS • A man who showed up at a city jail with a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning told police he was shot after asking a group of men for money.
The 30-year-old man arrived at the St. Louis City Justice Center around 4:20 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said.
The man told investigators he approached a dark-colored sedan in the 1200 block of Locust Street with four male occupants inside to ask for money, and started to walk away when one of the men fired shots at him.
The man then arrived at the justice center about five blocks from the scene and was taken to a hospital where he was stable and in critical condition.