Parent with gun boards school bus in Berkeley, encourages students to fight, district says

UPDATED at 9:45 a.m. Thursday with charges

BERKELEY — A parent of a sixth-grade girl stormed onto a school bus with a gun Wednesday, threatening a new bus driver and encouraging the students to fight, a school official in the Ferguson-Florissant School District said.

No one was injured in the incident, just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, at Fay and Canyon drives, said Kevin Hampton, a spokesman for the district.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Christian M. Goodson with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child. All of those charges are felonies.

Goodson also faces misdemeanor charges of second-degree property damage and fourth-degree assault.

The parent was on the bus 37 seconds, and Berkeley police later arrested him, said Tangie Francwar, principal of the Johnson-Wabash Sixth Grade Center. The Berkeley chief could not be reached for comment.

Hampton said there was a fight among some students waiting at the bus stop, then the fight continued when they boarded the bus on the way to school. That's when the parent tried to board the bus.