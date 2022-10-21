Parents charged after 2-year-old fatally shoots himself in St. Louis parking lot

ST. LOUIS — The parents of a 2-year-old who fatally shot himself in the head earlier this month were charged Friday with endangering the welfare of their child.

Darrion M. Whirley, 23, and Ana C. Mendoza, 23, were charged after police say Whirley left a Glock 23 pistol owned by Mendoza in his vehicle while he went into the AutoZone at 3619 South Kingshighway on Oct. 10.

Mendoza was sitting in the passenger seat when the child, Isreal Whirley, found the gun and fatally shot himself in the head, police said.

Neither Whirley nor Mendoza were in St. Louis jail Friday afternoon and neither had an attorney listed in court documents.