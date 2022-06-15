Parents charged in malnutrition death of 8-week-old girl in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The parents of an 8-week-old girl who died of severe malnutrition in October 2020 are now facing child abuse and neglect charges.

Brittnee Chandler, 31, of St. Louis, and Sherod Nolan, 29, of Jefferson City, Missouri, each were charged June 7 with two counts of child abuse or neglect.

The couple's 8-week-old daughter, Rodnee Nolan, died Oct. 15, 2020, at Cardinal Glennon Medical Center, charges said. Two days earlier, Chandler and Nolan had brought the baby to the hospital suffering from severe dehydration and malnutrition.

When the baby arrived at the hospital, she weighed two pounds fewer than her birth weight, charges said. Her parents told doctors the baby had had problems breastfeeding and had switched to formula a few days earlier. But doctors and investigators who interviewed the parents believed it was not possible for the child to lose multiple pounds of fat within a couple of days.

Doctors believed the child had been suffering from an underlying medical condition "for an extended period of time" before her parents took her to the hospital, charges said.

The child was born Aug. 12, 2020, with excessive bilirubin in her blood and required ongoing medical care, charges said. But Chandler and Nolan failed to follow doctors' recommendations to admit the child to the hospital or return for follow-up treatments after Aug. 19 until they brought the baby to the hospital for emergency attention.

Neither was in custody Wednesday nor had a lawyer listed in court records. A judge ordered each held without bail.

