Parents of Berkeley boy who fell to death from Orlando amusement ride file suit

The parents of a 14-year-old Berkeley boy who fell to his death last month on an Orlando amusement park ride said Monday they have filed suit against the park, the ride's operators and manufacturers.

In a news release, representatives for Nekia Dodd and Yarnell Sampson, whose son Tyre Sampson died March 24 when he fell from the plunging Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park, said the parents filed suit Monday in Orange County, alleging negligence.

The suit names multiple businesses including ICON, the Slingshot Group that operates the ride and other firms that operated, managed and designed the 430-foot free-fall amusement ride in the heart of Orlando's tourist district.

The ride holds 30 passengers as it rises in the air, rotates around the tower and then tilts to face the ground before free falling at more than 75 mph. The ride was closed indefinitely after the boy's death.

Tyre had gone to ICON Park with teammates and chaperones from his St. Louis-based football club, his family has said. Tyre was 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighed more than 300 pounds.

Earlier this month, authorities said sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the openings for the ride's restraints, resulting in Tyre not being properly secured.

Representatives for the defendants could not immediately be reached.

