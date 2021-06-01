Parents of man slain outside St. Louis funeral thankful for suspect's arrest year later

ST. LOUIS — The parents of a man slain outside a St. Louis funeral last summer are thankful that the suspected killer is in custody in Missouri after a year on the lam.
U.S. marshals arrested Alan Williams in Houston, Texas, on May 13. On Friday, St. Louis homicide detectives brought him back to St. Louis and booked him into the St. Louis jail. Williams, 39, is charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Darius Houston.
"I’m glad he is arrested and off the streets because I feel no other family members will be in jeopardy," Houston's mother, Tamara Houston, told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday.
Tamara and her husband, Marcus Houston, said police were able to ping Williams' phone to locate him. The couple said they know their son's murder case is in a lucky minority of homicide cases considered solved. In 2020, only 76 of the 262 homicides in St. Louis were considered solved by police. As of Tuesday, 186 were unsolved.
"I had to learn patience with the detectives," she said. "There are way more murders than there are detectives. They can only handle so much."
Darius Houston was gunned down June 4 after he left a family friend's funeral at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 5503 Gilmore Avenue. The funeral was for Tamara Houston's godson.
Williams attended the funeral but didn't know the victim well, having cut his hair once or twice, said Marcus Houston.
Marcus Houston had never seen Williams before that day but recalled seeing him on the church parking lot drinking alcohol and pointing a gun at a passing motorist.
"This is what made me want to watch him because he pulled his gun out on a random lady driving down the street," Marcus Houston said. "He seemed like he was drunk."
Williams lined up with a woman and three children to get inside the church, which was letting only 10 people at a time inside due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Tamara Houston also recalled seeing Williams with the liquor bottle. "I thought, 'How disrespectful is that,'" she said.
After the service, as cars began lining up for a funeral procession to the cemetery, Tamara Houston was on the church parking lot when the violence began. Williams came up to her older son and asked, "Who are you?" Williams punched her older son, then pulled a gun, Tamara Houston said.
Darius, her youngest son, came to his brother's defense and punched Williams, she said. Darius was then fatally shot, in front of his mother.
"He starting shooting at anyone and everyone," Tamara Houston said of Williams.
Bullet went flying, hitting cars and breaking windshields. Tamara Houston's daughter, 21, suffered a graze wound in a leg.
Darius Houston died at a hospital. He lived in the 7500 block of Hazelcrest Drive. He was a standout athlete in Webster Groves and at St. Mary's High School, where he played football and basketball. He attended college in Florida to play football but returned home after an injury.
Marcus Houston was helping direct traffic outside the church when his son was shot. "I heard five shots and then after that maybe another 10 or 12 shots. It was a lot," he said. Marcus and Tamara Houston said they don't know why Williams opened fire.
Marcus Houston said he considers himself fortunate that police made an arrest in his son's killing. He said one key is that everyone who witnessed the crime told police what they had seen. One witness told police that the gunman was known on the streets by his nickname, "Saint," and that helped lead police to Williams.
A surveillance camera at the church helped as well, he said. So did a dashboard camera that a funeral-goer had on his car and had left running during the service for fear someone would try to break into his car, Marcus Houston said.
"Everyone stepped up in this case," he said. "Everyone told what happened. That is how we ended up finding the guy."
Williams lives in the 9400 block of Chester Avenue in Woodson Terrace. His first court appearance in St. Louis is scheduled for noon Tuesday. Court records do not list an attorney representing him. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.