Parents of man slain outside St. Louis funeral thankful for suspect's arrest year later

Darius Houston died at a hospital. He lived in the 7500 block of Hazelcrest Drive. He was a standout athlete in Webster Groves and at St. Mary's High School, where he played football and basketball. He attended college in Florida to play football but returned home after an injury.

Marcus Houston was helping direct traffic outside the church when his son was shot. "I heard five shots and then after that maybe another 10 or 12 shots. It was a lot," he said. Marcus and Tamara Houston said they don't know why Williams opened fire.

Marcus Houston said he considers himself fortunate that police made an arrest in his son's killing. He said one key is that everyone who witnessed the crime told police what they had seen. One witness told police that the gunman was known on the streets by his nickname, "Saint," and that helped lead police to Williams.

A surveillance camera at the church helped as well, he said. So did a dashboard camera that a funeral-goer had on his car and had left running during the service for fear someone would try to break into his car, Marcus Houston said.

"Everyone stepped up in this case," he said. "Everyone told what happened. That is how we ended up finding the guy."

Williams lives in the 9400 block of Chester Avenue in Woodson Terrace. His first court appearance in St. Louis is scheduled for noon Tuesday. Court records do not list an attorney representing him. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 a month

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.