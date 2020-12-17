Parents of victim in fatal crash file suit against driver and his parents

CLAYTON — The parents of an urgent care employee killed by a driver accused of “huffing” inhalants and losing control of his vehicle have filed suit against the driver, his parents and their daughter’s employer.

Marissa Politte, 25, was struck on Oct. 18 by an SUV operated by Trenton Geiger, 20, while she was walking on the sidewalk in front of the Total Access Urgent Care at 2501 Clarkson Road in Ballwin. Politte, of Ballwin, worked at the facility as a radiologic technologist. Geiger, who had more than a dozen types of suspected drug paraphernalia in his vehicle at the time of the crash, according to a search warrant in the case, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in St. Louis County Circuit Court by Politte’s parents, Karen Chaplin and Jason Politte, accuse Geiger and his parents, who owned the vehicle, of negligence. Because Geiger lived at their Town and Country home, the lawsuit asserts Douglas and Cathy Geiger should have been aware of his “reckless and irresponsible conduct, including his drug use and drug use while operating a motor vehicle.”