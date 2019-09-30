Updated at 5:30 p.m.
ST. LOUIS — Parents reported seeing men carrying guns at Fox Park Saturday while kids were playing in the city’s new youth soccer league.
Between 9 and 10 a.m. while 4- and 5-year-olds were playing soccer, parents called police to report four men “approaching the field,” with at least two carrying assault-style or other types of guns. The men left before police arrived, according to an email to parents from city recreation officials.
Koran Addo, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said late Monday afternoon that the city is “taking the appropriate steps to ensure the safety of children and parents to make sure we have soccer this weekend.” Addo didn’t elaborate.
The email to parents from recreation officials, which was issued earlier, had said the SouthSide Rec Soccer League’s games and practices at Fox Park, Marquette Park and McKinley Field would be canceled this week while the city worked with police to determine how they can provide a presence.
The league for elementary school-aged children started Sept. 14 in a partnership among New Dimensions Soccer, DeSales Community Development and Dutchtown South Community Corporation.
Registration for the program costs $10 and includes shin guards, socks and a T-shirt.
Staff writer Mark Schlinkmann contributed to this report.