ST. LOUIS — The parents of a teen who attended a St. Louis charter school have filed a federal lawsuit against the school, claiming that their son was sexually abused and then mocked by fellow students.
The lawsuit against Premier Charter School, filed on Oct. 16 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, says that the teen's parents warned the school that the boy had been sexually abused in foster care, and was extremely vulnerable to sexual manipulation. He also had several mental health diagnoses, including anxiety, ADHD, reactive attachment disorder and borderline intellectual functioning, the suit says.
The assistant head of school did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment Tuesday.
The teen was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom on May 4, 2018, by a fellow student, the suit says. School officials said it was "a one-time event." The parents later found out it had been going on for over two years, and the teen was being bullied by peers and called "gay" for being a victim.
The lawsuit says Premier was "deliberately indifferent to (the boy's) prior sexual abuse and vulnerabilities" and "knowingly and intentionally disregarded this risk." School officials also didn't prevent retaliation against him by other students.
The suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages against the school.
Premier is one of the oldest area charter schools. It was founded in 2000 and was known as St. Louis Charter School until 2013, the website says. The school serves over 900 students from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.