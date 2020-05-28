Parents under investigation after St. Louis toddler found in Franklin County

UPDATED at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with St. Louis investigators saying child was not kidnapped.

ST. LOUIS — Police investigators in St. Louis said Thursday that a 2-year-old child initially believed to have been taken from his parents was not kidnapped.

St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said the parents of the child reported early Wednesday that their car became disabled at Interstate 44 and Arsenal Street. The parents contacted friends to come help them and then transferred the child into the other car, Caldwell said. The parents told investigators that they then "passed out."

A sheriff's deputy came upon the child later Wednesday in Franklin County when the car belonging to the friends was involved in a single-vehicle accident. The deputy was initially told by another law enforcement agency that the child had been kidnapped, but Caldwell said that was not the case.

The child was not harmed and was released into the custody of a family member.

It's not clear why the parents gave the child to the others and they are a focus of the ongoing investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Louis police.

Messages left Thursday with the highway patrol and Franklin County sheriff's officials were not immediately returned.

