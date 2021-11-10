 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Park Hills, Missouri, man killed in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County
0 comments

Park Hills, Missouri, man killed in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Park Hills, Missouri, man was killed early Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, authorities said.

About 6:20 a.m., Timothy J. Womack, 27, of Park Hills, was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima westbound on Papin Road when he pulled into the path of a 2016 Dodge 2500 on southbound U.S. 67, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Womack was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the highway patrol said. He was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Dodge 2500, a 41-year-old Arnold man, suffered minor injuries.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Will the $1 trillion infrastructure bill be a political win for President Biden?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News