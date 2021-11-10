Park Hills, Missouri, man killed in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Park Hills, Missouri, man was killed early Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, authorities said.
About 6:20 a.m., Timothy J. Womack, 27, of Park Hills, was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima westbound on Papin Road when he pulled into the path of a 2016 Dodge 2500 on southbound U.S. 67, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Womack was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the highway patrol said. He was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Dodge 2500, a 41-year-old Arnold man, suffered minor injuries.