UPDATED at 8 a.m. Thursday with victim's name, additional details.

ST. LOUIS — A park ranger who heard gunfire early Wednesday found a dead man on a parking lot outside a Soulard bar, police said.

Jamal Perkins, 31, was discovered about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday outside Bottom Line Sports Bar & Grill, at 1530 South Seventh Street. He died at the scene.

Perkins lived in the 3800 block of Fairview Avenue in St. Louis.

Police said they have no suspects in the killing. It was at least the 73rd homicide of the year in St. Louis.

