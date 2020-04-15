Parks employee cutting grass in Carondelet Park killed when tractor overturns

UPDATED at 11 a.m. with information on year hired by city, and engaged to be married.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis parks employee cutting grass in Carondelet Park was fatally injured Tuesday when a tractor toppled onto him.

Police identified the victim as Michael Desnoyer, 52, of the 6400 block of Virginia Avenue.

Desnoyer was cutting grass on a hillside in the 3800 block of Holly Hills Boulevard. The John Deere 5055e tractor overturned on him, police said.

Police were called about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, and he died at the scene.

City payroll records show that Desnoyer, listed as a utility worker, has been a city employee since 2010. No supervisor from the St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry has returned a call seeking comment. An OSHA official said his agency isn't investigating.

Desnoyer on social media recently said he was engaged to be married in June. His relatives could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

