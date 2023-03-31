JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced two appointments in the judicial circuit covering St. Louis County, according to a news release from his office.

His office said Judge John Robert Lasater, of Kirkwood, was promoted from associate circuit judge to circuit judge.

Lasater received his law degree from Washington University and will replace former Judge William M. Corrigan Jr., according to the news release.

Corrigan, a former Republican candidate for St. Louis County executive, left the bench to work for new Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican.

Parson also named St. Louis County assistant prosecuting attorney and Crestwood Municipal Judge Jason A. Denney an associate circuit judge for the 21st Circuit, covering the county.

Denney, of Crestwood, received his law degree from the University of Missouri and will replace Judge Nicole S. Zellweger, who had been promoted to circuit judge, according to the news release.