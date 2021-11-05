 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parson appoints judge to St. Louis County post
0 comments

Parson appoints judge to St. Louis County post

{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson filled a vacant seat on the St. Louis County bench Friday, selecting Virginia Lay as circuit judge.

Lay, who has served as an associate circuit judge in the 21st Circuit since 2019, fills the vacancy created by the retirement of the Judge Michael D. Burton.

Lay, of Clayton, was appointed to the associate post by Parson to fill a vacancy created when Judge Judy Draper was ousted from the position by voters in 2018.

Lay, a former state labor attorney, also has served as an adjunct professor at Washington University School of Law.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and American Studies from Columbia University and a Juris Doctor degree from Washington University.

During her tenure with the state Division of Employment Security, Lay represented agencies like the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Department of Corrections in cases ranging from false imprisonment to excessive force claims.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Rep. Rodney Davis on the Jan. 6 insurrection

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News