Parson appoints 2 to St. Louis County judgeships

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Gov. Mike Parson has picked a top aide to Attorney General Eric Schmitt and a family court commissioner to fill two St. Louis County judgeships.
Parson on Friday named Thomas Albus of Glendale, Schmitt's first assistant attorney general, to be a circuit judge to succeed the retiring Gloria Clark Reno.
The family court commissioner, Heather Cunningham of Ballwin, will become an associate circuit judge. She replaces Jason Dodson, who was recently elevated to circuit judge.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
