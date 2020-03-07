You are the owner of this article.
Parson appoints 2 to St. Louis County judgeships
Parson appoints 2 to St. Louis County judgeships

ST. LOUIS COUNTY  —  Gov. Mike Parson has picked a top aide to Attorney General Eric Schmitt and a family court commissioner to fill two St. Louis County judgeships.

Parson on Friday named Thomas Albus of Glendale, Schmitt's first assistant attorney general, to be a circuit judge to succeed the retiring Gloria Clark Reno.

The family court commissioner, Heather Cunningham of Ballwin, will become an associate circuit judge. She replaces Jason Dodson, who was recently elevated to circuit judge.

Thomas Albus

Thomas Albus, first assistant to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, speaks to the press, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, to announce the findings of the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members in the Roman Catholic Church. Schmitt's office will refer 12 former clergy members for potential criminal prosecution. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin
