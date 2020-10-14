Parson blames clemency backlog on predecessors while vowing action on gun-waving St. Louis couple

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson hasn't acted on thousands of requests from convicts seeking mercy, even though he has promised to use his pardon powers on Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who waved firearms at protesters and then embarked on a publicity tour.
If convicted of felony gun charges and evidence tampering related to the June 28 incident, the McCloskeys would apparently move to the front of the clemency line while as many as 3,500 others wait for decisions on their requests for pardons and/or sentence commutations.
"Most certainly would," Parson said last week when asked whether he would pardon the couple.
Clemency is an umbrella term that includes requests for pardons and sentence commutations.
Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for the governor, wouldn't say how many clemency cases were pending, though a December report pegged the figure at more than 3,500, leaving petitioners, many of whom are no longer incarcerated, in limbo.
She also didn't say how many requests the office has granted or rejected.
Parson used his clemency powers in April, commuting the sentence of Dimetrious Woods, who was convicted of drug charges and is serving out the rest of his sentence under house arrest.
Jones attributed Parson's inaction on a laborious review process and cases inherited from previous governors.
"The Governors (sic) Office inherited numerous clemency applications that were submitted to previous Governors," she said in a text message. "The application review process varies based on the complexity of each case, with some cases taking many months.
"Nevertheless, the Governor remains committed to giving each application the review and attention they deserve," she said.
A spokesman for Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running against Parson for governor, said in a statement she would devote "appropriate legal resources" to reviewing all pending cases if elected.
"The backlog in clemency requests is long," said campaign spokesman Kevin Donohoe. "In more than two years as Governor, Parson has acted on one. As Governor, Galloway will put appropriate legal resources behind reviewing the backlog of applications. Every case will be carefully reviewed and considered in order."
Donohoe said Parson's vow to the McCloskeys was politically motivated; the couple has contributed to GOP causes in the past and this summer spoke at the Republican National Convention.
John Ammann, professor emiritus of law at St. Louis University, works on clemency cases on behalf of the Community Coalition for Clemency.
He said his coalition met with Parson general counsel Chris Limbaugh last year but that he hasn't had contact with the administration since.
He said former Gov. Eric Greitens had appointed a team to review all pending clemency cases inherited from Greitens' predecessor, Gov. Jay Nixon.
"We'd love to have a meeting with the governor," Ammann said.
"It's a daunting task for any governor to deal with the thousands of clemency petitions that the governor's office receives," he said. "I can tell you it's frustrating to our clients who have sought clemency; some of them sought clemency from three or four governors."
One of Ammann's clients, Vera Palmer, was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole; the coalition said in 2014 that Palmer and others whose experiences as victims contributed to their crimes should be granted mercy.
Palmer, awaiting a decision, died of a heart issue on March 31, 2019, after being airlifted from the women's prison in Chillicothe to a Kansas City hospital, Ammann said. She was 65.
