Parson blames clemency backlog on predecessors while vowing action on gun-waving St. Louis couple

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson hasn't acted on thousands of requests from convicts seeking mercy, even though he has promised to use his pardon powers on Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who waved firearms at protesters and then embarked on a publicity tour.

If convicted of felony gun charges and evidence tampering related to the June 28 incident, the McCloskeys would apparently move to the front of the clemency line while as many as 3,500 others wait for decisions on their requests for pardons and/or sentence commutations.

"Most certainly would," Parson said last week when asked whether he would pardon the couple.

Clemency is an umbrella term that includes requests for pardons and sentence commutations.

Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for the governor, wouldn't say how many clemency cases were pending, though a December report pegged the figure at more than 3,500, leaving petitioners, many of whom are no longer incarcerated, in limbo.

She also didn't say how many requests the office has granted or rejected.