Parson crime crackdown runs into buzzsaw in Missouri Senate

The legislation would repeal the residency requirement for police officers in St. Louis, even though voters in the city will have a chance to weigh in on the issue in the Nov. 3 election.

The state repeal would expire in 2023, but would remain in effect if city voters agree.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said repealing the residency mandate could help widen the recruiting pool by allowing officers to live within a one hour commute of their headquarters instead of within the city’s borders.

Nasheed worried the change will result in an influx of white men policing Black areas of the city. She said a better solution to recruiting would be to increase police officer salaries and improve city schools so more cops want to live within the city.

“Bringing more law enforcement from outside of the city is not going to solve the crime problem in St. Louis,” Nasheed said.

Despite pandemic-related concerns about large groups gathering in indoor spaces, Parson called lawmakers back to the Capitol in the weeks leading up this past Tuesday’s primary election amid an outbreak of homicides in St. Louis, Kansas City and other Missouri cities.

St. Louis has had at least 157 homicides this year, compared with 114 during the same time last year.