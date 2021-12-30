 Skip to main content
Parson fills associate judge vacancy in St. Louis County
Parson fills associate judge vacancy in St. Louis County

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced the appointment of an associate judge for St. Louis County in the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Krista Peyton was picked to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Virginia Lay to circuit judge last month.

Peyton, of St. Louis, currently serves as general counsel for the St. Louis Housing Authority. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from Southeast Missouri State University and a master's in political science and a Juris Doctor from Syracuse University.

Lay, who had been an associate circuit judge in the 21st Circuit since 2019, filled the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael D. Burton.

