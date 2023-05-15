JEFFERSON CITY — Nearly 20 people are seeking to replace the embattled Kimberly M. Gardner as circuit attorney in St. Louis.

According to Gov. Mike Parson’s office, 18 people submitted applications by Monday’s noon deadline as part of the search process for an appointee to take over as the city's new top prosecutor when Gardner steps down on June 1.

“There’s been some really good candidates. I’ve really been pleased and impressed with some of those who have reached out,” Parson told the Post-Dispatch Monday.

After six years of disruption and dysfunction, Gardner, a Democrat, struck a deal to step down in exchange for state lawmakers dropping their effort to approve a special prosecutor who would take on felony cases in the city.

Parson, a Republican, did not release the list of prosecutor applicants. He said he has been busy trying to assess what kind of person should be in the post for the remainder of Gardner’s term.

For example, Parson spent time in St. Louis last week talking with top city officials and judges about the type of person he wants to pick.

When asked if one factor is finding someone who will run for a full, four-year term in 2024, Parson said, “Nope.”

“It’s not a factor. We don’t have that agenda when we interview people,” he said.

Among those confirming they applied is David Mueller, who was planning to run against Gardner next year if she had stayed in office.

“I didn’t need to be asked to run. I saw that the house was on fire and brought a bucket,” Mueller said in a statement Monday.

Other names that have been floated include judges Michael Noble, Nicole Colbert-Botchway and Paula Perkins Bryant; former St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael K. Mullen; former prosecutor Patrick Hamacher; private litigator Raphael O. Morris; and state Sen. Steven Roberts Jr.

Others include Gabriel E. Gore and Ashley Walker, both of whom have ties to the federal justice system.

Over the next two weeks, Parson aides are expected to winnow the list of applicants to six and then present the governor with a choice of two or three finalists.

Parson would then interview the finalists and make a decision.

Parson plans to appoint someone “who represents the community, values public safety, and can help restore faith in the city’s criminal justice system.”

The governor said his choice for the post should be given time to get the office on track.

“I don’t want people to think that we’re going to make a change and everything is going to be OK the next day,” he said.

As an example, Parson pointed to the need to hire more attorneys after so many have jumped ship amid the turmoil.

The current roster of attorneys stands at around 20, about a third of what it was when Gardner took office in 2017. Nearly all of the most experienced prosecutors from before her time are gone.

“We know there’s a manpower problem in that office,” Parson said.

The person chosen would be able to serve until Jan. 1, 2025. They could run for a full term in the August 2024 primary and November 2024 general election.

“It’s probably not as political to me at all as it is about stabilizing the office,” he added. “This is one piece of trying to make sure we’re lowering crime in St. Louis.”