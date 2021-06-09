Parson indicates Kevin Strickland pardon won’t be ‘a priority’

On Tuesday, Strickland applied for clemency. He told Parson he does not want a commutation of his sentence, saying that anything less than a full pardon “would leave an unjust and undeserved stain on my criminal record.”

“Through a full pardon, you have the power not only to correct my wrongful conviction, but also to ensure that my innocence is finally recognized,” Strickland wrote.

Strickland was not among 36 people pardoned by Parson on Memorial Day, but he could still pardon him at any point if he chooses to. Governors have the ability to even pardon prisoners who have not applied for clemency. His office is aware of the case but has not comment on it further.

In an email last week, Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said the governor and his legal team “continue to review clemency files and work to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.”

Calls for Parson to pardon Strickland, who turned 62 on Monday, grew over the weekend.

The additional outcry came after Strickland’s case was highlighted Thursday night on MSNBC during a segment of Rachel Maddow’s show, which was based in part on a September investigation by the The Star into Strickland’s innocence claim.