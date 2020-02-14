You are the owner of this article.
Parson names Cape Girardeau judge to appeals court post
Judge Michael E. Gardner

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson appointed Judge Michael E. Gardner to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District Friday.

Gardner, a native of Cape Girardeau, succeeds Judge Lawrence E. Mooney, who retired in September 2019.

Gardner currently serves as Circuit Judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit, which covers Bollinger, Perry and Cape Girardeau counties.

He was born in 1979 and resides in Cape Girardeau. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 2001 and his law degree in 2004 from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Gardner is a member of the Missouri Bar Foundation board of trustees as well as a member of the Cape West Rotary Club.

