Parson names new judge to Missouri Court of Appeals in St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday named Circuit Judge Renée Hardin-Tammons to the Missouri Court of Appeals at St. Louis.

Hardin-Tammons replaces Judge Colleen Dolan on the court. Dolan retired in August.

Parson, a Republican, named Hardin-Tammons to the 21st Judicial Circuit covering St. Louis County in 2019.

“Judge Hardin-Tammons brings a wealth of experience from her legal career and tenure on the circuit bench to the Court of Appeals,” Parson said in a statement Friday. “She represents the values that are important for the judiciary, including a faithful interpretation of the law, a drive for excellence, and a tireless work ethic.”

Parson’s office said Hardin-Tammons’ promotion represented his 100th judicial appointment as governor.

Hardin-Tammons, of Olivette, earned her law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, according to a news release from Parson’s office.

The governor made the appointment pursuant to Missouri’s nonpartisan court plan, in which the Appellate Judicial Commission gives the governor a list of three applicants from which to choose.

The judicial commission announced the three finalists on Sept. 8: Hardin-Tammons, Kathleen S. Hamilton, a litigation attorney from St. Charles; and St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen S. Levy.